Alisson Becker is back fit for Liverpool after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ally McCoist believes that Alisson Becker deserves to return to Liverpool’s starting line-up - but Caoimhin Kelleher’s impressive form may come with ‘its problems’.

Alisson has travelled with the Reds for their Champions League clash against Girona tonight. The goalkeeper has been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring injury. During that time, Kelleher has deputised between the posts and earned plenty of credit to ensure Liverpool have remained top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

The Republic of Ireland international helped Arne Slot’s side earn impressive wins over Real Madrid - saving a penalty from Kylian Mbappe - and Manchester City. However, Slot has stated on several occasions that Alisson will be restored as No.1 when he is back fit. Asked if the Brazilian is in contention to start, head coach Slot replied at his pre-match press conference: "Yes, he is.”

Kelleher has previously admitted that he wants to play week in, week out now he’s aged 26 while Liverpool have already agreed to sign Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer. And McCoist believes Kelleher - who has 18 months left on his Anfield contract - will have a decision to make on his future.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Rangers legend said: “I think Kelleher has been fantastic. The mistake where he clearly thinks the ball is going out a Newcastle, that aside he's been terrific, I really do, a penalty save from Mbappe.

“It depends what Kelleher thinks now. He's got a taste of it, he's been excellent and made a vital save from [Kevin] De Bruyne with five minutes to go against City. The one thing that is massively important at big clubs competing on all fronts is you've got to have a minimum of two first-class goalkeepers and Liverpool and Kelleher have proved that.

“But giving him his opportunity which he has grasped doesn't come without its problems. He will now decide that at this moment, with Alisson making a statement that he is No.1 - which he knows is coming - he will be thinking I've got a decision to make. Am I happy here, do I learn here or go and get first-team football? He has been terrific but Alisson comes back into the side.”