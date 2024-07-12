Fluminense’s midfielder Andre Trindade and teammates raise the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are closing in on the midfielder.

He was someone who Liverpool were unsuccessful in signing last summer.

When the Reds were in need of a new defensive midfielder, following the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, their search took them to South America - Andre Trindade's name became swiftly accustomed to Kopites.

There was plenty of intrigue around the unheralded Brazilian. The clips of the Fluminense man were watched, due diligence conducted and sections of supporters convinced he could be Liverpool's short and long-term answer.

Yet the Reds were unable to get a deal over the line. Fluminense were steadfast that Andre would not be departing the club as they set their sights on becoming Copa Libertadores champions for the first time. Globo reported that Liverpool had a reported €30 million bid turned down.

Flu president Mario Bittencourt insisted that the Reds could reignite their interest in Andre once the Brazilian season was over. He said: ‘In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool’s chief executive contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now’. If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December."

In fairness to Fluminense, their decision reaped the rewards. They indeed went on to achieve Copa Libertadores as they defeated Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in the final at the Maracana.

Yet when the January transfer window opened, Liverpool did not make a fresh move for Andre. The Reds were happy with the performances of Wataru Endo, who made a surprise arrival from Stuttgart in the summer, while Alexis Mac Allister also had been operating in the No.6 position after being recruited from Brighton.

There has been some talk about whether Liverpool could look to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer. Endo has turned 31 and has admitted it might not be a bad idea should the Reds add to their options.

But if Slot does indeed feel that reinforcements are needed, Andre is one who Liverpool cannot turn back to. That is because the 22-year-old looks set to joins the Reds' Premier League rivals.

Fulham have now sold Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich for £47 million plus add-ons. The Cottagers are aiming to replace the Portugal international, who has been regarded as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

And Marco Silva's side have identified Andre as the player to do so. Trivela reports that Fulham are in 'advanced' negotiations' and his agent has travelled to London to tie up the deal. The Cottagers have made a bid of around €25 million but Fluminese want closer to €30 million.