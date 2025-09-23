Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike was given a red card in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton and must serve a one-match suspension.

Andy Robertson has given his assessment on Hugo Ekitike’s red card after Liverpool’s victory over Southampton.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-1 triumph over the Championship visitors. Ekitike bagged an 86th-minute winner for the Premier League champions - but it resulted in the striker receiving his marching orders.

Ekitike removed his shirt when celebrating which resulted in a second yellow card. He had already been booked earlier for protesting with the referee. As a consequence, Ekitike must serve a one-match ban for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson, who captained Liverpool to victory, said: "I'll be very surprised if he does it again. Scoring a goal is emotional and he's obviously forgot. His first one is stupidity. It's silly from his part. He will learn from it and I'm sure he won't do it again.”

Alexander Isak scored his maiden Liverpool goal when opening the scoring in the 43rd minute. He was replaced by Ekitike at half-time. On his team-mate’s red card, Isak said: "I am sure he just wasn't aware of being on a yellow in that moment. Sometimes, when you score a goal you are in that moment. Of course, it is unfortunate."