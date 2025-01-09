Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur earned a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou admitted he can see why Liverpool boss Arne Slot would have been ‘disappointed’ by Tottenham’s winning goal as the Londoners took control of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spurs earned a 1-0 win over the Reds in the first leg but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tie was shrouded in controversy. Lucas Bergvall bagged the winning goal for the home side with four minutes remaining. However, it arrived just seconds after Bergvall had fouled Kostas Tsimikas, with many agreeing the Spurs midfielder should have been issued a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, Postecolglou claimed his side would have beaten Newcastle United ‘on a fair and even playing ground’ after they conceded a disputed goal in the 2-1 defeat. Joelinton was not punished despite the ball striking his hand in the build-up to Newcastle’s equaliser.

After the Carabao Cup tie, the Aussie went on a lengthy rant about how VAR is changing football for the worse. And he reckons there is a lack of consistency in officiating. Tottenham boss Postecoglou said: “So my comments about 'a fair and even playing ground'' that's what they're about. So today it advantaged us, yeah? I wasn't saying that there was a vendetta against me or Tottenham when I spoke last week. That's not what my comments were about. I could be on a lone crusade here, but I'm happy to do that.

“I'm happy to just be the lone voice of saying: 'Just leave the game alone for a bit'. Even extra time now, you know, minutes added later on, minutes added on here and there there, minutes, we never used to talk about these things before. Yet now everything is changing, so that was my [point]. So today, I can see why Arne would be very disappointed, if that was me, I'd be disappointed as well, but apparently they're the rules.”

Liverpool romped to a 6-3 win at Tottenham in the Premier League less than a month ago. But they were well below their best in the latest meeting and created a dearth of goalscoring chances. That’s despite Spurs having depleted numbers with the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou knew Tottenham would have to soak up pressure from the Reds even though they were not the instructions. He added: “When people said my midfield set up was a little bit more conservative today, that's because I only had three midfielders to choose from. The others weren't available, so we certainly went about it the same way.

Liverpool don't allow you to dominate the game the way other teams do, our players every three days are playing a game of football, mate, without rest and you saw Liverpool at the end, they put on some significant talent, some really good footballers, some top footballers. I couldn't do the same, and yet the guys who are out there are consistently doing it, so maybe we're not as dominant as we want it to be, but there's good reason, not through the lack of trying or different intent in terms of how we went about it.”