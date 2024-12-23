Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool ran out 6-3 winners over Tottenham Hotspur to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou admitted Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Liverpool was ‘painful’.

The Reds delivered an enthralling 6-3 win in North London to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister put the visitors in command before James Maddison reduced the deficit for Spurs.

But Dominik Szoboszlai netted to give the Reds a healthy advantage at half-time before a Mo Salah double after the interval put them in command. While Tottenham rallied somewhat, with Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke bagging, Diaz restored Arne Slot’s side’s three-goal lead.

Tottenham were missing several key players, including centre-back duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Postecolgou felt that facing Liverpool was a ‘bridge too far’ for his depleted Spurs side. The Aussie said: “Look, it was a difficult day for us and a painful result. Credit to Liverpool, they are a very good side and are in a great moment.

“They are very settled, in great form, great belief. It was just a bridge too far for us today. You could tell we were lacking a little bit of energy and the ability to really compete with them at the same level.”

Postecoglou was subsequently asked if Liverpool showed him the yardstick that Tottenham need to reach. However, when starting his answer, the ex-Celtic supremo then stopped himself in his tracks. He replied: “Yeah, fair bit. Fair bit. Considering they’re...no. Fair bit. I'll just leave it there. They are a good side. A top side.”

Then pressed on how far away a full-strength Tottenham were from Liverpool, who they will face in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Postecoglou added: “Don’t know because we are still growing as a team and we are 18 months into building a new team with a new way of playing.

It’s fair to say we have had some challenges along the way considering the availability (of players). Particularly at the moment so it is very hard to see where we are at. What I will say is the players are not wavering in their commitment to what we are trying to do. Even today, a difficult day, I’m really proud of the fact they still tried to play a certain way knowing that is our way forward.”