Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg but Ange Postecoglou is under pressure as Spurs boss.

Ange Postecoglou has accepted that he’s under pressure after Tottenham Hotspur’s latest defeat.

Spurs have lost their past four Premier League games after they fell to a 2-1 reverse at the hands of struggling Leicester City. Despite having hopes of pushing for Champions League qualification at the start of the season, the London outfit languish 15th in the table - just seven points above the relegation zone.

As a result, there have been calls from some sections of Tottenham fans for Postecoglou to be sacked as head coach. Spurs have had severe injury problems, with key men Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie all missing the Leicester game.

Asked if he should be in charge when his troops return to fitness, the Australian replied: "Who knows? A fair chunk will say no. When you are a manager of a football club, you can feel vulnerable and isolated, I don't feel that. The players are giving everything. I focus on that and try and support the players."

With Spurs out of the running to qualify for the Champions League, there will be more emphasis on them to win a trophy. Tottenham are in the Carabao Cup semi-final and hold a 1-0 aggregate lead over Liverpool ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week.

Tottenham will first face Elfsborg in the Europa League and Brentford in the Premier League. Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Postecoglou will still be in charge against Liverpool - but will be axed as Arne Slot’s league leaders will be ‘better on the night’ and reach Wembley.

Via Sky Sports, O’Hara said: "I think maybe you give Ange the Carabao Cup game against Liverpool but then you're clutching at straws. I think he will be sacked after that Liverpool second leg. He needs help. Daniel Levy has had the opportunity to sign players. He could have helped him but I just don't understand what he's trying to do and who he is trying to get over the line.

"It is embarrassing. Go and make a statement. West Ham have at least tried to go out and sign [Jhon] Duran. Postecoglou needs help. The more I look at the Bournemouth manager [Andoni Iraola], the more I think I wouldn't mind him at Spurs. Bournemouth are organised, but Spurs are so disorganised.

"Bournemouth have injuries, and they're still doing the business. Don't tell me they haven't got issues. You can't just blame everything on injuries. He's not got the best out of the players he's got.

"I think he will get the sack after the Liverpool game. We will get beat. We'll keep him on until then because maybe he deserves that game. I think Liverpool will be better than us on the night and they will go through, but the problem you then have is, who comes in?' There's no point having Ryan Mason until the end of the season - you might as well stick with Ange."

However, multiple reports have suggested that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will stick with Postecoglou given the injury crisis in the capital. No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert are also on the sidelines with James Maddison missed out against former club Leicester with a minor problem.

Spurs are hopeful that first-choice centre-back pairing Romero and Van de Ven will be back to face Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday 6 February.