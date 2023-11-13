Archie Gray: Who is the Leeds United star Liverpool are 'preparing' £40m move for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are on the market for one more midfielder to complete the transformation of their engine room. After five senior players, including former vice captain James Milner, left Anfield in the summer, Jurgen Klopp has been completely revamping the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch are all settling into their first season with the Reds, but there is still room for some extra depth.

A number of names have been linked with Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, including Kalvin Phillips and long-standing target André. But one man who has emerged on the radar more recently is Leeds United's Archie Gray.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are 'preparing a summer bid' for the midfielder and could offer in excess of £40 million for him. Let's take a closer look at Gray, where he came from, and how he has been performing so far.

Who is Archie Gray?

Gray is just 17 years old but he has already turned a lot of heads, and eyes have been on him since he cracked his way into the first team at Elland Road. The midfielder was born in Durham but has spent his entire footballing career so far at Leeds.

Gray has been with the Yorkshire club since the U9s age group and has worked his way into the senior side. He was given his first call up by Marcelo Bielsa, who had an agreement with Gray's school and requested he miss classes so he could train with the first team.

In December 2021, Gray was named as a substitute against Arsenal at just 16. He featured on the bench another five times but did not actually make it onto the pitch. However, fast forward to this season and Gray has been a regular under Daniel Farke, who handed him his debut against Cardiff City in their opening Championship match.

Gray has featured in all but one of Leeds' 16 league games this season and has started 13 of them. Despite being a midfielder by trade, he has been deployed at right-back in his last five appearances. The 17-year-old has been likened to Trent Alexander-Arnold, based on his athleticism and his ability to play at both right-back and in the middle of the park.

Will Liverpool sign Archie Gray?

The report claims that Liverpool are looking to make a move next summer for Gray and it could cost them in excess of £40 million. However, there are other clubs who have registered their interest in his services, including Crystal Palace and Merseyside rivals Everton.