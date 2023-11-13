How Liverpool's next six games compare to Man City, Arsenal & others in title battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The battle at the top of the Premier League table is wide open as we head into the international break. Liverpool have established themselves as early potential contenders for the title, despite finishing outside of the top four last season.

The Reds closed the gap on the top spot to just one point thanks to their 3-0 win over Brentford at the weekend. Manchester City also dropped points after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola and his team are looking for their fourth consecutive Premier League title but the competition is shaping up to be much closer than last season, when Arsenal were the only real threat.

Man City lead the standings with 28 points, while Liverpool and the Gunners are breathing down their neck on 27 each. Tottenham Hotspur — who occupied first place earlier in the season — are fourth on 26 points, while Aston Villa continue to impress and round off the top five with 25 points.

Of course, there is still a very long way to go until the end of the season and plenty of twists and turns can be expected in this title race.

How the table looks by Christmas usually gives a hint towards who will lift the trophy, but this season has the potential to go right down to the wire. Let's take a look at the six upcoming fixtures for each of the current top five clubs, and how Liverpool's run compares to their closest rivals.

Man City next games

Nov 25 — Liverpool (H)

Dec 3 — Tottenham (H)

Dec 6 — Aston Villa (A)

Dec 10 — Luton (A)

Dec 16 — Crystal Palace (H)

Dec 27 — Everton (A)

Liverpool next games

Nov 25 — Man City (A)

Dec 3 — Fulham (H)

Dec 6 — Sheffield United (A)

Dec 9 — Crystal Palace (A)

Dec 17 — Manchester United (H)

Dec 23 — Arsenal (H)

Arsenal next games

Nov 25 — Brentford (A)

Dec 2 — Wolves (H)

Dec 5 — Luton (A)

Dec 9 — Aston Villa (A)

Dec 17 — Brighton (H)

Dec 23 — Liverpool (A)

Spurs next games

Nov 26 — Aston Villa (H)

Dec 3 — Man City (A)

Dec 7 — West Ham (H)

Dec 10 — Newcastle (H)

Dec 15 — Nottingham Forest (A)

Dec 23 — Everton (H)

Aston Villa next games

Nov 26 — Tottenham (A)

Dec 3 — Bournemouth (A)

Dec 6 — Man City (H)

Dec 9 — Arsenal (H)

Dec 17 — Brentford (A)