Arne Slot 'communicating regularly' with €40m Liverpool target who is 'lightning fast'

Liverpool transfer news as Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is linked with a move to Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have earmarked a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, reports suggest.

The Reds vice-captain is out of contract at the end of the season. Despite being a boyhood Liverpudlian, Alexander-Arnold is currently on track to leave Anfield on a free transfer in June. He has yet to commit his future to Liverpool along with team-mates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold is a primary target for Real Madrid. The European superpowers are extremely keen on snapping up the 26-year-old and had an enquiry rebuffed ahead of the January transfer window. Alexander-Arnold is allowed to sign a pre-contract at the Santiago Bernabeu but that seemingly has still to happen.

Still, Liverpool will need a contingency plan should Alexander-Arnold, who missed the Carabao Cup final loss against Newcastle United because of injury, depart when his deal culminates. Conor Bradley is the only other senior right-back at the club.

Frimpong linked

Reports in Germany suggest that Reds head coach is keen on Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international is one of the standout players at Bayer Leverkusen and last season helped them to their maiden Bundesliga title. Frimpong has remained a regular starter for Xabi Alonso’s side this campaign, recording four goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances. In last weekend’s 4-3 win over Stuttgart, he netted once and also created Patrick Schik’s 94th-minute winner.

According to SPORT BILD, Frimpong is on Liverpool’s radar and head coach Arne Slot ‘communicates regularly’ with his fellow Dutchman who is described as ‘lightning fast’. Frimpong is said to have a €40 million release clause installed in his Leverkusen contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Frimpong before last year’s Europa League final loss against Atalanta, Alonso said: "Since I got here for the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and for myself. He's a great guy, His personality… he brings a lot of joy to the locker room. So you need to keep him having this joy. But as well as become more mature.”