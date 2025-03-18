Alexander Isak is a reported target for Liverpool as he helped Newcastle United earn Carabao Cup glory.

Almost everyone of Liverpool persuasion who watched the Carabao Cup final is in agreement.

It would be a difficult challenge to find a Kopite who believes that the Reds do not need to strengthen in the summer transfer window. Despite Liverpool on track to win the Premier League title - and currently holding a 12-point lead - there is a concurrence that surgery to the squad is required.

Arne Slot deserves immense credit for guiding the Reds to the summit of the table in his maiden campaign as head coach. But in recent weeks, there has been a marked drop off. Luckily, Liverpool's advantage, barring an almighty collapse, is too big to be caught by second-placed Arsenal. In addition, the Reds have lost only once in the top flight this term.

But that does not mean there are no flaws in the current team. Far from it. If Liverpool were impeccable, they'd have defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, while the Carabao Cup would be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet for the 11th time - rather than Newcastle United claiming their first piece of silverware since 1955 following a much-deserved 2-1 win at Wembley.

Slot has already admitted every position is under consideration when it comes to his summer recruitment. When he made such a statement, it perhaps felt like he did not want to single any potential players out or to keep everyone on their toes. After a damaging week on the pitch, though, his words may well be true.

In truth, it will be a shock if a new striker is not recruited. Liverpool lack an elite centre-forward in their current set-up. Darwin Nunez has been out of favour and bagged just seven times in all competitions while Diogo Jota has had fitness issues yet again and has struggled for form of late. If the Reds are to challenge for major honours in 2025-26, a top-quality marksman is a necessity.

However, Slot are not going to be the only club battling for a No.9. Arsenal are expected to improve in the position, while Chelsea and Manchester United require a regular goal-getter. There will be a scramble - and Alexander Isak's name will undoubtedly come up regularly in the column inches. Reports have suggested that contact has already been made with his representatives.

How Liverpool yearned for a striker of his ilk at Wembley. In fairness, the Reds kept Newcastle's talisman quiet for the opening 45 minutes. But he could not be quelled in the second half. Isak had thought he doubled the advantage when tapping home from close range only to be flagged offside. A minute later, however, he displayed his potency with a magnificent first-touch finish to sweep into the far corner. It was deadly. It was the prowess Liverpool crave.

Isak was already a fans’ favourite among the Toon Army. He’s now etched himself into St James’ Park folklore as their 70-year wait for a trophy was finally brought to an end. Newcastle will hope that their Carabao Cup triumph can be a stepping stone to greater honours. They aspire to challenge for the Premier League title and have the wheelie-barrows of cash to do so under Saudi ownership.

Their biggest problem, however, is meeting profit and sustainability rules and having to spend within their parameters. The Magpies cannot go out and splash hundreds of millions in each transfer window. In fact, last summer they had to sell homegrown midfielder Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to meet regulations.

While Newcastle are trying to build and keep their best players, sales cannot be ruled out. Every player has their price. What’s more, Isak will want to test himself on the elite stage on a regular basis. The Magpies have qualified for the Europa Conference League but that will scarcely sate the 23-goal Sweden international’s appetite. Competing in the Champions League is what he will covet.

But Isak has a chance to become a bona fide hero on Tyneside. He is adored by supporters and would have relished being part of their seismic victory. Perhaps that could see Isak reflect on what he wants in his career. It is clear that Newcastle are making more than steady progress. If they do not qualify for the Champions League this season, they’ll be in the reckoning to do so in 2025-26. Aged 25, he may feel that he can afford another year to wait.

What’s more, Newcastle may not be willing to sell. A European campaign will mean additional income while replacing Isak would be nye-on impossible. A reported price tag in excess of £100 million may also stave off potential suitors.

Had it been Liverpool hoisting the silverware aloft in the Royal Box then Isak may have looked on enviously. It could have edged him towards a possible departure. But instead, he left the national stadium with a winners’ medal - and that may push him towards remaining in the Toon.