Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury update on Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Nottingham Forest clash.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot admitted that Harvey Elliott’s injury blow is a ‘big disappointment’.

The Liverpool attacking midfielder faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle while on England under-21 duty. Elliott has only made one fleeting substitute appearance in the Reds’ opening three games but would have got a ‘lot of game-time’ as Liverpool’s Champions League and Carabao Cup campaigns begin this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Slot believes Elliott will work hard to come back from his issue as strong as possible. The Liverpool head coach said: “Harvey is a big disappointment for him and also for us. He didn’t play that much in the first three games but played a lot in pre-season and showed himself really well.

“When he stayed fit, he would have had a lot of game-time in the upcoming fixtures but now it’s a chance for someone else. It’s a blow for himself and also for us because availability is important in the phase of the season where we played seven games in 22 days. A blow for both of us but will work hard as always to come back in the best possible way.”

Liverpool prepare to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday. Federico Chiesa will be hoping to be involved after signing from Juventus on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window.

Chiesa has trained with his new Reds team-mates on several occasions - and now Slot will have to see if the winger can be involved. He said: “Federico has trained with the team now three or four times. Now let’s see how he does today because we have more than 20 players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis Mac Allister represented Argentina on two occasions in the international break. He was carrying an adductor problem according to La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni but Slot expects Mac Allister to feature. He added: “He trained with us yesterday. Harvey is out for a longer time but I’m expecting Macca to be with us tomorrow.”

Curtis Jones has missed the previous two games with a minor groin issue but is back in training and expected to be in contention.