Arne Slot has discussed Liverpool’s potential January transfer window plans.

Arne Slot insists that Liverpool are in discussions over their future transfer business - and believes the club will act in the January window if the right player becomes available.

The Reds sit nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League after just 13 games. They are also top of the Champions League standings. However, a danger for Liverpool is that further injuries could see their impressive position surrendered. Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Newcastle United, the Reds have only five fit defenders with Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) absent for the next few weeks while Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) remains sidelined.

There are supporters who would like to see Liverpool add to their squad in January to add depth and cover all bases. The only player who bolstered the current set-up in Slot’s first summer was Federico Chiesa in a £10 million deal from Juventus, with Giorgi Mamardashvili to join the Reds from Valencia in July for up to £29 million.

Martin Zubimendi was Liverpool’s chief target during Slot’s maiden window but the midfielder decided to stay at Real Sociedad. The Athletic recently reported the Reds’ admiration for Zubimendi ‘remains strong’.

And given that Liverpool have taken opportunities in recent winters to sign Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, it is why Slot believes that sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards would do the same if they felt it was sage.

Liverpool head coach Slot said: “We are having discussions every day no matter if a window is coming up or not, We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place. Fortunately, we talk more about the ones that do well because most of them do really well. It is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out but the good thing is that if the window is open, the defenders are back. I've said many times at the beginning of the season, I am so, so happy with the squad we have.

“That's not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club has always shown they will go for it. That's what happened with the goalkeeper, who isn't even with us yet, we felt it was a chance for us to do it. That is what this club is known for, what people like Richard and Michael Edwards are known for. We are mainly focused on Newcastle then Everton and all these nine games coming up but it's normal we have conversations about the squad, what we can change, yes or no, what can happen in the market.”