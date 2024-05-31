Arne Slot could solve double Liverpool squad problem with 'immense' free transfer

Arne Slot. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool may have to recruit a senior goalkeeper for the first time in five years during the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot arrives in the Anfield hot seat with arguably the world’s best Alisson Becker between the sticks. The Brazil international will be hoping to return to Merseyside against the backdrop of Copa America glory. And the 31-year-old will want a season that sees him remain injury-free after missing the best part of two months of 2023-24 with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such is Alisson’s insurmountable position, Caoimhin Kelleher has suggested it could finally be the right time for him to go and become a No.1 in his own right elsewhere. The Republic of Ireland international was persuaded to remain at Liverpool last summer by Jurgen Klopp and it reaped the rewards. He enjoyed his best season, making 26 appearances and helping himself to a second Carabao Cup winners’ medal.

But now aged 25, regular action is what Kelleher covets, certainly after getting a prolonged taste while Alisson was on the treatment table. What’s more, third-choice Adrian is yet to commit his future. The 37-year-old was not announced as leaving on the final day of the season alongside Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara but he has admitted he’d like a La Liga return.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that Liverpool have been linked with a keeper. Alex McCarthy is reportedly on the Reds’ radar and it’s understandable why. Despite serving as back-up for the majority of the campaign at Southampton, he was installed for their final nine games. That included a successful play-off campaign that culminated in a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley - and promotion back to the Premier League.

Anyone arriving at Anfield will have to be content with playing a support act to Alisson. McCarthy’s profile fits that bill. He is 34, now in the twilight of his career and rendered free agent with his St Mary’s contract expiring next month. In truth, he may not get another chance of such a move. Southampton manager Russell Martin admitted in the aftermath of the Championship play-off win that his side may not be able to compete financially when it comes to tying down McCarthy, Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin told the Southern Daily Echo: “Big Al, I guess I’m a bit of an idiot for not playing a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin [Bazunu] and Joe [Lumley] as well. I’m so pleased for Al that it finished in this way. As I said, maybe it was meant to happen that he came into the team at some point

“He’s been immense since he came in so we’ll try and keep Al as well and we’ll keep our fingers crossed. It’s my job now to try and squeeze more money out of Phil [Parsons, CEO] and the board and everyone and see where it takes us.”

McCarthy would bring a wealth of experience to Liverpool, having made 135 Premier League outings for the Saints, Reading and QPR during his career. Perhaps more just as importantly, he is home-grown. In both the Premier League and the Champions League, that is a valuable commodity.

When it comes to the English top flight, can only register a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players. The other eight must have come through academies in England or Wales, while there is no maximum on under-21s. As things stand, 14 non-homegrown players in the Liverpool squad. It leaves Slot with some wriggle room but as the Reds look to bring in a centre-back and possibly a defensive midfielder and an additional forward, that would see the threshold hit if they were foreign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of picking a 25-man Champions League squad, UEFA rules state that in List A that clubs have a minimum of eight players players that were trained by clubs from the same national league for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21. However, List B can include an unlimited amount of players born on or after 1 January 2002 eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years. That includes Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and James McConnell while Ben Doak will be added to the list as he joined from Celtic in the summer of 2022.