Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alan Pardew has weighed in on Liverpool’s recent dip in performances

Liverpool’s defence has been put under the microscope in recent weeks as areas of Arne Slot’s team have been questioned.

After relying mostly on late comebacks to secure positive results, the Premier League champions saw the tables turned on them in their last two games. Both Crystal Palace and Chelsea scored stoppage time goals against the Reds to snatch all three points, having both also taken early leads in their respective fixtures.

While Florian Wirtz has been one of the main criticism points recently due to his lack of goalscoring contributions, Liverpool’s defence is now also in the crosshairs.

Liverpool defence criticised as Andy Robertson praised

Despite once holding a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool’s performances haven’t looked the most convincing. Prior to their clash with Everton, the Reds’ opening four wins came courtesy of late goals.

The Merseyside Derby was also a game of fine margins, with Liverpool edging out a 2-1 win, despite looking set to dominate in the first half.

Alan Pardew has highlighted what he feels has been the issue for Slot’s backline this season. After a record-breaking summer transfer window, the Reds still have new players bedding themselves in.

“They [Liverpool] haven’t really played one great game, I don’t think. He [Slot] has made a lot of changes. They have got great talent in and around the team,” the former West Ham and Newcastle United manager told talkSPORT.

“It is going to be a question mark getting the balance right. I think changing the two full-backs – Andy Robertson has been absolutely brilliant this week for Scotland – has been an issue. I think they’ve not looked as good at the back.”

Andy Robertson vs Milos Kerkez for Liverpool

Some uncharacteristic below par performances from Robertson last season highlighted Liverpool’s need to sign a new left-back. The Reds were in pursuit of Kerkez throughout the summer and finally brought him to Anfield from Bournemouth in June. However, as he settles into his new team, his displays have failed to wow pundits and fans alike.

The Hungarian was booked for diving in the first half against Burnley last month, before being substituted off after less than 40 minutes to be replaced by Robertson. However, he continues to be Slot’s first choice.

Kerkez was met with hefty criticism from Gary Neville on a recent episode of his podcast. The former Manchester United star said the left-back ‘looks like a youth-team player’ following his struggles defensively and believes he has ‘struggled’ to hit a typical Liverpool standard of performance.

“He looks so naive, he looks like a baby out there,” Neville continued while reflecting on his performance against Chelsea. “He’s losing 50-50s with Neto! He’s had Premier League experience, it’s not like he’s come in from another country.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt, he’s played at these grounds before, so I expected him to slot in.”