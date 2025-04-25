Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur as the Reds can secure the title.

Arne Slot remains hopeful that Joe Gomez can return to action for Liverpool before the end of the season.

The Reds are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and need only a draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Several members of the squad will win the English championship for a second time at Anfield - including Gomez.

The defender has been on the treatment table since February after undergoing hamstring surgery. It means he will have to watch Liverpool potentially claim the title from the sidelines. But Gomez will be want to be fully part of the celebrations when Liverpool lift the crown on the final day of the campaign against Crystal Palace. And there is hope the Reds’ longest-serving senior player will be back for that game on Sunday 25 May.

Slot said at his pre-Tottenham press conference: “If his recovery goes well, he would be able to [play] maybe in the last one or two games of the season. But he is still not training with us yet. But he is coming closer and closer to train with the team.

“But then he’s been out for a long time. We were just discussing Conor Bradley – it took him a while before he could even come in or have a long start. I think he [Gomez] will be available in the last one, two or three games if his recovery goes the way as planned.”

Gomez could be the only Liverpool player absent against Tottenham. Trent Alexander-Arnold recovered from an ankle injury to make a match-winning return in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. However, the right-back still not be ready to feature from the outset so Conor Bradley is likely to continue.

Bradley has only recently recovered from his own hamstring complaint. Slot confirmed that the Northern Ireland international is getting closer to being able to play for 90 minutes. The Liverpool head coach added: "He is getting closer and closer to 90 minutes, but it depends on the upcoming two sessions. It's normal if you played twice for 70 minutes, the chance of you playing 90 is getting closer.

"We are taking good care of him because he has had two injuries that were similar. Let's wait and see how he does today and tomorrow and see if he is able to play and if he is, whether he will be able to play the full 90.

"It's going to be very important for him to become a better player than he is now to play many games in a row. Unfortunately for him, there is another full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is world-class at this club. That is perhaps the only reason he hasn't played back-to-back games. He definitely has the quality to do so and I think his next step is to play every single week and feel that pressure and at a certain moment it doesn't feel pressure anymore.

"That is his next step, but as long as Trent is here, it's going to be a difficult step to make as well. But they are both very good full-backs."