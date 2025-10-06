Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has suggested why he didn’t bring Federico Chiesa off the bench in Liverpool’s loss to Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool had got back into the encounter through Cody Gakpo’s equaliser which cancelled out Moises Caicedo’s fine long-range strike. With the score level, there were sections of supporters who would have liked Chiesa to have been used in the closing stages. Instead, Slot opted to introduce Wataru Endo in the place of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Anfield head coach explained that he wanted more control in the midfield, especially as Ryan Gravenberch had dropped into defence for the injured Ibrahima Konate. Speaking to beIN Sports, Slot said: “If you look at the substitution we made, we brought Endo [on] who we normally bring in if we think we need a bit more control. The last 10-15 minutes were so open and we were still able maybe to create but definitely needed the control because we were already with Ryan Gravenberch playing as a centre-back.

“I don't think that substitution was too offensive, the rest was because we were 1-0 down.and tried to win but making offensive substitutions.”

Chiesa returned to the Liverpool squad after missing the 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in Istanbul because of a minor injury problem. The Italy international has yet to start a Premier League game this season but has had made an impact when coming off the bench. He scored a late winner against AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the campaign and also equalised in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace. In addition, Chiesa recorded both assists in the 2-1 triumph over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Chiesa was one of a handful of Liverpool players who will not be heading off on international duty this week, having once again been omitted from Italy’s squad.