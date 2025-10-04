Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool conceded another late goal as they slipped to a third successive loss in all competitions at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Estêvão Willian netted in the 96th minute to deliver the London outfit a 2-1 win as concerns over the Reds’ credentials to defend their title were again raised. Cody Gakpo had levelled for Arne Slot’s side but, in truth, it was another underwhelming display.

Match report

Liverpool started the better of the two teams but Chelsea made the most of the first chance of the game. In the 14th minute, Moises Caicedo - who turned down a move to Anfield in 2023 - was afforded too much time and space to shoot and picked out the top corner.

The visitors mustered an opening to equalise six minutes later when Cody Gakpo pulled a ball back for Dominik Szoboszlai but saw his shot blocked. Then on 33 minutes, Milos Kerkez burst his way into Chelsea’s box and tried to find Mo Salah but had his cross cut out.

Chelsea almost doubled their advantage seven minutes before half-time when Enzo Fernandez. Then a minute before the break, Alexander Isak was finally given some service but he headed Salah’s cross over the bar.

Florian Wirtz was introduced off the bench at half-time and Liverpool’s performance was much improved. Inside the first minute, the £100 million signing played a sumptuous backheel for Salah but he flashed wide.

Salah then had another opportuntiy seven minutes later but curled over the bar despite having red shirts queuing up. And as the game started to open up, Liverpool found the equaliser in the 63rd minute. Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross was caressed by Isak into the path of Gakpo who hammered home from close range.

That placed the game on a knife edge, with both teams pushing for a winner. It was probably Chelsea who looked the likelier and in stoppage-time, Fernandez headed an effort narrowly wide.

Then it was Liverpool who had an opportunity to win the clash but Curtis Jones couldn’t keep his effort down. And having shipped a late goal against Crystal Palace last weekend, the same happened on their latest trip to London when Estevao was picked out at the back post in the sixth minute of stoppage-time and bagged.

It means that Slot’s side missed out on a chance to return to the top of the Premier League and are one point behind Arsenal.

Liverpool player ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 6

Gave the ball away that led to Chelsea scoring but wasn’t helped by Van Dijk’s pass. Came off his line impressively a couple of times in the first half. Barely tested in the second half before making two decent saves from Jamie Gittens and Estêvão Willian in quick succession. Then tipped over a Caicedo shot but couldn’t keep out the late winner.

Conor Bradley - 4

Didn’t do too much going forward in the first half. Booked for a clumsy foul and becoming somewhat of a liability as it was his fourth yellow card in nine games this season. No surprise he was subbed at half-time.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Didn’t do too much wrong defensively but played a few stray passes in the first half. Too ponderous on the ball after the break and subbed in the 56th minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Sold Mamardashvili short with a poor pass that won Chelsea a throw-in before the goal and backed off Caicedo. Made a couple of decent clearances after the break.

Milos Kerkez - 5

Had to shoot when slipped in for a chance in the first half and lost a 50/50 challenge. Didn’t do too much after the break and subbed in the 56th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

A couple of flashes but couldn’t get going in the first half. Moved the centre-back in the second period and gave Liverpool more in possession as well as steering a cross wide, but allowed his marker to get away from him for Chelsea’s winner.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5

Outfoxed by Caicedo when overcommitting to win the ball before Chelsea’s opener and had little impact in the first half. A bit better after the break but still well short of his best. Subbed in the 87th minute.

Mo Salah - 3

Anonymous for much of the first half but did pick out Isak with a fine pass. Had to do better with his early chance in the second half and then was selfish on another occasion.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Probably one of Liverpool’s better players in the first half but that wasn’t difficult. May have done better with his chance and survived a penalty appeal. Switched to right-back in the second period and whipped in the cross that led to the equaliser. Booked for a foul on Cucurella which was harsh and got back to make an important recovery on Gittens who thought he was through.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Proved Liverpool’s most threatening player in the first half as he teed-up Szoboszlai’s chance. Hammered home the equaliser but made some poor decisions after that.

Alexander Isak - 6

Started quite brightly but starved of service for much of the first half before having being unable to get over his header when picked out by Salah. Unsure whether he meant to assist Gakpo or control the ball for himself but it was a fine touch. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Sub 1 - Florian Wirtz (replaced Bradley) - 7

Made an instant impact as soon as he came on. So bright to play a sumptuous backheel for Salah and most of Liverpool’s better play came with Wirtz involved.

Sub 2 - Curtis Jones (replaced Konate) - 6

Kept things simple but was effective and needed. Should have done better with his late chance, though.

Sub 3 - Andy Robertson (replaced Kerkez) - 5

Added so much more bite and nous, as well as being more willing to get forward. However, completely switched off at the back post for Chelsea’s winner.

Sub 4 - Hugo Ekitike (replaced Isak) - N/A

Worked hard but didn’t get many chances, although did produce the clever dummy for Jones’ chance.

Sub 5 - Wataru Endo (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A