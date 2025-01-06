Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ibrahima Konate made his first appearance in more than a month as Liverpool drew 2-2 against Manchester United.

Arne Slot has explained why he immediately restored Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool’s starting line-up against Manchester United.

The defender played his first game since the end of November as the Reds had to settle for a 2-2 draw against their fierce foes at Anfield. Konate had been sidelined with a knee injury but returned to training only last Friday.

With Joe Gomez absent with a hamstring issue, it had been expected that Jarell Quansah would be given the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. But Konate was instead selected, having served alongside Van Dijk for the majority of the season when fit.

Liverpool missed out on a chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were forced to share the spoils with United. The Reds now turn their attention to facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday - although Konate is set to be rested so it means Quansah is likely to feature.

Liverpool head coach Slot said on why Konate started: “Because he was fit. If he wouldn’t [have been] then we wouldn’t have started him, then he doesn’t train with us. The moment he starts to train with the team he is fit again. It is not to say that he can immediately play two games a week, but he can definitely play 90 minutes, like he showed today. Like you saw, except for the first game when I chose [Jarell] Quansah, all the other games when Ibou was fit he started, so that’s the answer I think to your question.

“The moment he is fit, he can start. But if you have been out for such a long time it’s difficult to immediately play then two games a week, so it must not come as a surprise if he doesn’t play on Wednesday. But he played today for 90 minutes and I think he showed in that 90 minutes that he was ready to play.”

Liverpool battled from behind to go ahead against United through a fine Cody Gakpo strike and Mo Salah penalty. But the Reds couldn’t control the game after that and Amad Diallo equalised.

Asked why Liverpool couldn’t get of top and keep the ball when leading, Slot explained: “It’s not so easy to take control if the other team plays every ball into your last line, then the ball is constantly in the air and there’s constantly duels. That is, I think, what makes it difficult. We couldn’t control it completely because every time we had control, we had a shot on target, [Andre] Onana put the ball on the ground and hit it long towards our half. Then the ball is open.

“Of course, we had to do much better in the two goals we conceded, but that’s what every manager says, probably – [Ruben] Amorim will tell you they had to do better in the two goals we scored. Taking control against a team that plays almost every ball into your last line is not as easy as [against] another playing style.”