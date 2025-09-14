Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on September 14, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury update on Alexis Mac Allister after the 1-0 victory over Burnley

Arne Slot has given an update on Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool’s dramatic victory over Burnley.

A Mo Salah penalty in stoppage-time ensured the Reds earned a 1-0 win and maintained their perfect start to their Premier League title defence. Liverpool were frustrated by Burnley for much of the Turf Moor encounter despite dominating possession.

The Clarets reduced Liverpool to a dearth of clear-cut chances and it appeared that the spoils would be shared. But for the second time this campaign, Slot’s side scored in the dying embers. The Reds were awarded a penalty when Burnley midfielder Hannibal committed handball inside his own penalty area. Mo Salah stepped up and scored the spot-kick to deliver the visitors three points.

What’s been said

Slot made early changes, with Milos Kerkez withdrawn before half-time after being booked. He was replaced by Andy Robertson on 38 minutes. On the decision, Slot said: “Not only the yellow card but afterwards, he played the ball no foul at all but referee blew his whistle, which can happen in football but sometimes. But the reaction of the fans and I saw players of them trying to go to the referee implementing: ‘Hey, if you think this is a foul, maybe you should give a yellow for it’ which would have been ridiculous of course.

“But then it’s a risk. The only way we could lose this game is if we go down to 10 because 11 vs 11, we could have drawn it but couldn’t have lost it because they were never over the halfway line never mind our 18-yard box. I didn’t want to take that risk, which was hard for Milos because normally you don’t have to take off a player if you have a yellow but I felt this was the best choice to make.”

Alexis Mac Allister fitness update

Meanwhile, Mac Allister was substituted at the interval. The midfielder was on the receiving end of a rash challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu in the opening 45 minutes.

Slot revealed that the tackle was only partly the reason why Mac Allister was brought off. The Argentina international is short of fitness having missed a large part of pre-season because of injury.

Slot explained: “Not tactically, it was a bit of both. He missed a lot of pre-season. He is ready for one game a week, maybe 70-90 [minutes]. He played 90 for Argetnina and was really tired after 70 so doesn’t have the right build-up to play three games a week, 90 minutes. I was always sure I would take him off after 60 minutes for him to be ready to be back on the pitch on Wednesday and Saturday and I already made one substitution in the first half.

“If I take him off on 60 minutes then I would have to make another one then if I want to make changes on 75 I can do nothing anymore. That combined with the tackle that was a tackle that he felt. I’m not surprised by the fact he felt that tackle, by the way. It was a combination of both. He said it was fine and good enough to go on although he limped a lot. That’s more his mentality that he could actually perform at his best for 15 minutes longer.

“A combination of him being injured, me not wanting to use a second substitution after 60 minutes and us not playing so well, by the way, so bring Dom [Szoboszlai] into the midfield more, players who can attack the box, so a lot of arguments and [it was] partly tactical.”