Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot praised Liverpool’s battling qualities as they earned a share of the spoils against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal.

The Reds earned a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium to stay four points above the Gunners in the table. Liverpool fell behind in the ninth minute when Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the home side. Slot’s troops hit back through Virgil van Dijk’s header nine minutes later although Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s performance improved markedly in the second period, though, and they levelled parity in the 81st minute through Mo Salah’s composed finish. And Slot saluted the resolve that his troops displayed. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Going two times behind against a very strong Arsenal team and to get a point is pleasing to see, especially because we had to play an away game in Europe. We had one less day to prepare and then to go two times behind and us coming back so strongly in the second half, because we deserved to be a goal down at half-time, it’s very pleasing we had the energy and were so strong to get back into the game.”

Slot did pick up a second yellow card in as many Premier League games. He was booked in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, which he deserved. But after being cautioned against Arsenal, meaning he’s one yellow away from a touchline ban, the Reds boss felt a sense of injustice.

He said: “Last time I said I completely deserved a yellow card. This time, I don’t think I did because I said, after so many times they were on the floor - which can happen in football, I don’t blame them for that - but they always fell down when they had ball possession. That took energy out of the game and I said to Ibou: ‘This is a f****** joke’ and the fourth official thought I said to him: ‘You are a f****** joke’ and that’s definitely not what I said. But I got a yellow for that and now I’m on two, so I have to be careful.”