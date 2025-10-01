Florian Wirtz of Liverpool applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Galatasaray A.S. and Liverpool FC at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on September 30, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Arne Slot refused to blame Dominik Szoboszlai for conceding the penalty that resulted in Liverpool sinking to successive defeats.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League, having been beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace last weekend. The Premier League champions were below their best again but the Istanbul encounter was decided by a first-half spot-kick. Szoboszlai’s flailing arm was adjudged to have been enough to fell Gala’s Baris Alper Yilmaz. Victor Osimhen stepped up and finished beyond Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker - and it proved to be decisive.

Although Slot was disappointed by the reverse, he felt the overall performance was better than against Palace. Speaking to Amazon Prime, the Liverpool boss said: "Again, disappointed. For me, this was a different performance on and off the ball [than Crystal Palace]. First half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up.

"It is difficult to compare this situation to before. We are sometimes a bit out-smarted in situations like this and I cannot blame Dominik Szoboszlai for the situation. They make a 20% penalty a 100% penalty, which is very smart from them.

"We are not so far [off the level shown last season]. This is sometimes what the schedule can bring, Galatasaray is not a simple game. We now play Chelsea away, a difficult game.

"The margins are small and they were last season. For the second time in a row we are on the wrong side. I saw a lot of things in the first half, but the second half was much less. I don't think in the second half there was a lot of playing time, their striker was on the floor four or five times. It was difficult to get momentum in the game."

Slot made four changes to his Liverpool team against the Turkish giants, including benching Mo Salah. However, Florian Wirtz kept his starting spot. The £100 million summer signing played for the entire 90 minutes but again could not record a goal contribution.

Asked if Wirtz is getting closer to the player he expected when signing, Slot replied: “Yeah but the focus is always on new signings, which is normal when you pay the amount of money we did for certain players. Florian today, especially in the first half, was many times involved in dangerous situations that we created. Like I said before the game, from the starting XI there are three or four positions different and I had to manage minutes like you could see.

“That’s why we need to rotate a bit but it’s also normal that everyone is not adjusted to everyone as you would like. In the meantime, we have only lost one Champions League game and one Premier League game.”