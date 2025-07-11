Arne Slot has already given glimpse into new Liverpool tactic he may unleash

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are likely to change make changes to their style of play because of their recruitment.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were few who predicted Liverpool to mount a Premier League title challenge in Arne Slot’s maiden season - never mind claim the silverware.

So much was made about the transition period between Slot’s arrival and Jurgen Klopp’s departure. It was understandable. Klopp has transformed the Reds in his nine years in the driving seat. Liverpool returned to the pinnacle of European football. Rivals hoped there would be a drop-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Kopites were quietly confident that Slot would be the right man in the long term, he was unheralded. And there were no major expectations in his first year. Plenty would have been satisfied with qualification for the Champions League - that was the briefing from owners Fenway Sports Group - and a domestic trophy.

Instead, Slot exceeded expectations. He guided Liverpool to their 20th English championship with relative ease. What made the feat more impressive was that he did it without his own players. Rather than making changes to the squad, he reiterated he was more than happy with what he inherited from Klopp. The only arrival came late when the Reds took a calculated gamble on Federico Chiesa to add depth in attack.

There were subtle changes to Slot’s methods compared to Klopp. It was evolution rather than revolution. There was a slight shift in formation from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. There was more patience in possession rather than Klopp’s high-octane approach. Mo Salah was allowed to defend less, which delivered 34 goals. And at the end, the Premier League crown was hoisted aloft.

But as Liverpool head into their second campaign under Slot, more changes are expected. Three new players have arrived and are expected to be regular starters. Given that the Reds splashed out £100 million for Florian Wirtz, he is likely to be earmarked for his favoured No.10 position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the Reds paying a combined £70 million for Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, they are believed to be the first-choice full-backs, although they will face competition.

Given the profiles of the new duo, their respective remits look obvious. Both are full of vim and verse who relish the opportunity to bomb forward. Slot will scarcely look to place either on a leash. The Dutchman has previously spoken about his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain pair Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, who go marauding relentlessly. He may look to deploy similar tactics.

Kerkez is not all that different to Andy Robertson’s style he’s played with on the left-hand side for the past eight years, so things will not significantly change on that side of the pitch. But Frimpong is contrasting to Trent Alexander-Arnold. There were times when Alexander-Arnold got down the touchline and overlapped. But his passing and crossing prowess from deep were his chief assets for Liverpool.

When Leverkusen announced Frimpong’s move to Liverpool, they described him as a flügelsprinter, which translates into English as wing-sprinter. The Netherlands international is not a conventional full-back. He will be judged more on goal contributions than last-ditch challenges and blocks. That’s not to say they won’t be expected, far from it, but not as much as a traditional right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given both new arrivals are likely to simultaneously foray into the final third, Slot will know that he cannot leave Liverpool too exposed should a turnover occur. He will still want risks to be taken but that comes with the certainty of losing the ball at times and being vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are among the best centre-back duo in Europe. But even they require some assistance when the opposition is bearing down on them.

It will likely be that Ryan Gravenberch is tasked with providing aid to Van Dijk and Konate in the number-six role. The former Bayern Munich man was magnificent operating in the position on the way to the title. It was his ball-playing prowess that made him so effective when deployed deeper than his preferred remit. Gravenberch’s ability to take possession on the half-turn and pirouette away from his marking became a trademark, especially in the first half of the campaign.

But as the season wore on, his defensive contributions became more important. And it was clear how much trust Slot had in Gravenberch. So much so that there were games when he was shifted to central defence. After Robertson’s early red card against Fulham in December, Gravenberch was moved into the rearguard rather than Slot bringing on a new left-back. He was tremendous to earn a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a 1-1 stalemate at Nottingham Forest and 3-2 defeat by Fulham in London, Gravenberch was again dropped into the back line. As he was on the final day against Crystal Palace, although an unfortunate sending off for a foul on Daniel Munoz after slipping meant that he featured in the position for only six minutes.

It has not been intentional to prepare Gravenberch. Dropping him into defence has been circumstantial. But it should augur well.

Gravenberch’s dismissal against Palace means he will be suspended for the opening day of the season against AFC Bournemouth. But through the pre-season period when Liverpool face Palace in the Community Shield, we’ll get a better understanding of Slot’s plans.