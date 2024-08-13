Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will not be signing Martin Zubimendi.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has insisted he has a ‘good idea’ which Liverpool player is best suited to the No.6 role amidMartin Zubimendi snubbing a move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds were keen on signing the midfielder, who helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory. But Liverpool have reportedly failed in their bid to prise Zubimendi away from his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

It means that the wait for Slot’s first signing as head coach goes on - and the Reds may not not even strengthen their engine room before the transfer window closes on 30 August. Wataru Endo is the senior recognised option in Liverpool’s midfield but Ryan Gravenberch was deployed in the deep-lying role for friendly victories over Manchester United and Sevilla.

The Reds raise the curtain on their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday. Speaking after Liverpool’s two friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas at Anfield, Slot discussed the holding-midfield position in his side and has an inclining who to start there at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot said: “Sometimes that also had to do with the players we had available, the ones I’ve tried there. I think we’ve seen mostly Wata Endo there or Ryan [Gravenberch]. And in a previous game even Dominik [Szoboszlai] was a bit lower. But I have quite a good idea which player suits there, at this moment in my opinion, best. But like I said, we are only one week working together with some players.

“So, sometimes you feel, ‘Oh, this is the best No.6’ but then the combination with the other two might maybe not work out that well. It’s not to say that the ones who played today will play next week or the weeks after. We are still in a situation where we are constantly evaluating which is the best team for us, which is the best line-up. And today you saw this but it’s not to say that it’s the same next week.”

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. The Reds would look to loan out the Georgia international, who was highly impressive at Euro 2024. A fee of €30 million has been suggested. Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out. No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool.”