Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on October 25, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool's worrying run of form in the Premier League continued against Brentford on Saturday night

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes are fading fast after they lost 3-2 to Brentford on Saturday night to make it four-straight defeats in a row in the league.

They could sit seven points adrift of Arsenal by the end of the weekend and are already behind Manchester United, Bournemouth and Sunderland. Liverpool had won their opening five games but have now lost four in a row in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds conceded inside the fifth minute against the Bees as they were undone by a long throw and were unable to get themselves back level. Liverpool have looked disjointed for several games this campaign as their several new signings have been unable to gel.

Slot needs to make some harsh decisions in the coming weeks as he looks to find a winning formula before it’s too late. Up next for Liverpool is a Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace before they take on Aston Villa at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez and Ibrahima Konate must be dropped

Two players who did not cover themselves in much glory on Saturday night were Milos Kerkez and Ibrahima Konate. For Brentford’s opener, Kerkez was beaten to the ball by Dango Ouattara.

For the second goal, Konate did not properly track the run of Kevin Schade as the forward ran through on goal to score. The Frenchman appeared to give up the chase as Schade shaped to shoot. In the second half he look nervy when the ball came near in what was another calamitous display for the defender, who has been out of form for much of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez did pull a goal back for Liverpool but that cannot overshadow the negatives. His performance was perhaps summed up early in the second half as the Reds looked to advance the play, Kerkez was in space but under little pressure gave the ball away cheaply when the visitors had the numbers needed to launch an attack. A few moments later the Bees had fashioned another chance to score.

Joe Gomez needs to be given a run alongside Van Dijk while Andy Robertson needs to come back into the team. The Scotland international admitted himself previously that he did not cover himself in glory for parts of last season. He might not be as defensively sound as he once was but he is no worse than Kerkez and is much better at getting Liverpool forward. Kerkez looks nervy and unsure of himself at times as he struggles to get to grips with his new surroundings.

Arne Slot’s disappointment over Liverpool loss

After the game, Slot was asked the thing he was most disappointed about afterwards, and said: “[Not] doing the basics right. Although if you are 1-0 down, 2-0 down, 3-1 down with the energy in the stadium, that is definitely helpful for them, and they are a very good team in winning duels and winning second balls, so you have to give them credit for that as well, but of course it is hard to win a game of football if the other team wins more duels, more second balls than you - especially if that is also something they are playing off.

“Again, like I've said many times, it's also difficult to win a game of football if the set-piece balance is in their favour.”