Arne Slot lets cat out of bag and finally tells Liverpool fans the news they have been waiting for
Arne Slot has confirmed he will become Liverpool’s next boss.
The Dutchman’s announcement to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Reds hot seat is still to happen. However, it’s been an open secret that Slot will take the Anfield reigns after Klopp’s exit at the end of this season.
Slot confirmed when he emerged as the frontrunner that he was interested in leaving Feyenoord to move to Merseyside. He guided the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup this term.
And ahead of his final game as Feyenoord chief against Excelsior on Sunday, Slot has revealed he’s set to be in charge of Liverpool next season. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said via rijnmond.nl: "I can at least say that I will be a trainer there next year."
Slot has spent the past three years as Feyenoord supremo. Like Klopp at Anfield, he is a cult figure at De Kuip since he took over from Dick Advocaat. And Slot admitted he may not be able to hold back the tears when given a hero’s send-off.
"For Dick it was his intended last match as a trainer in general, that is not the case with me,” added Slot. “I cannot tell you yet whether I will be emotional on Sunday. The question is whether there will be a crying Arne Slot on display.”
