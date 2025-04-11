Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mo Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract until the summer of 2027.

Arne Slot told of his delight after Mo Salah finally put pen to paper on a new Liverpool contract.

The Reds’ talisman, who has scored 32 goals and recorded 22 assists in all competitions this season, has signed a new deal until 2027. It puts an end to protracted negotiations, with his previous contract expiring in June. Captain Virgil van Dijk will next commit his future for a similar timeframe.

Salah had attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but said that winning more trophies at Anfield was why he has remained at the club. Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, the winger has helped Liverpool claim seven pieces of silverware and they are on track to yield a second Premier League title this campaign.

And Slot heaped praise on sporting director Richard Hughes for finalising the deal given that Salah could have signed for ‘any club in the world’ on a free transfer.

The Liverpool head coach said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United: “Happy, of course. He has shown at this club for so many years how much value he has. I assume like all our fans and his teammates he has extended for two more years and hopefully can show on Sunday how important he is.

“For the fans, it is [a relief]. I don’t think it is a surprise. I knew how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season. I knew for a bit longer, of course, that things were heading in the right direction and it’s a big achievement for Richard that he achieved to extend. Mo Salah, for such a great player as a free agent, can go to any club in the world where he wants to but he stayed at our club and that’s also a compliment.”

Slot saluted that the effort that Hughes, owners Fenway Sports Group and their CEO of football Michael Edwards to put a lot of effort into tying down Salah. The Dutchman quipped that effort means the money that was handed to Salah to commit his future.

Slot added: “I’m part of that process but I don’t deserve the compliments. First of all, it’s Mo’s choice and his agent’s choice and what he wants. Second of all, the club; FSG, Richard, Michael Edwards put a lot of effort to influence that. Effort mostly means money! But also effort not only money. What it might tell you is that it’s not a good season this season but next season as well. Mo is convinced we have a fair chance of being able to do so. Again, that’s positive.”