Liverpool have turned down a bid for Wataru Endo which could suggest they’ve been actively looking for a player in his position.

Richard Hughes’ prediction appears as if it is about to come true. Liverpool’s new sporting director foreseen August being the month that transfer activity bursts into life. Two days before the new month begins and it seems he will be correct.

Arne Slot’s reign as Reds head coach has been subdued so far. It’s very much been a soft launch out of respect for his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, whose position may be almost impossible for the Dutchman to surpass. What’s more, there is no need for such razzmatazz. Liverpool are scarcely a club in crisis and in requirement of a significant overhaul. Klopp already achieved that. Slot’s remit is to continue what has been built.

The German left Slot with a trophy-winning squad that was in the Premier League title race until the final month of last season. In truth, it’s why the new head coach has put such emphasis on working with the players he’s inherited - even though he’s been bereft of senior players aplenty because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Slot has been keen to survey his roster, casting his eye over training and now two pre-season friendlies. He’s downplayed that Liverpool are the only Premier League team to make a signing, although admitted it would be a surprise if a fresh face does not arrive before the window shuts. And with August approaching, it appears that the crescendo Hughes forecast could soon ring true. Liverpool’s business may finally be about to spring into action.

A significant number of supporters have clamoured for a new defensive midfielder to be brought in. But when it comes to concrete action in the No.6 role, it’s been a potential outgoing. Liverpool have rebuffed a bid for Wataru Endo, the only specialist senior option in the current squad. An offer £11.8m from Marseille was rejected just a year after he signed from Stuttgart for £16 million.

Endo’s arrival 12 months ago was a surprise - especially after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both joined Chelsea. The Japan international was unheralded by Kopites and aged 30, he hardly fitted into the ilk of player Liverpool usually sign. But after acclimatising, Endo settled down at Anfield and made a total of 43 appearances - 34 of which were starts. He gained the respect and admiration of supporters, delivering magnificent performances in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, in particular.

Yet there has been an argument that Endo is not the elite defensive midfielder that Liverpool require to challenge for the Premier League title. Manchester City boast Rodri while Arsenal splashed out £105 million for Declan Rice. The Reds have ground to make up on last season’s champions and runners-up - and upgrading their No.6 is one way to do so.

It’s been suggested that Slot would like someone shielding the defence more adept in possession and can help build play more swiftly. And given that Marseille have made a bid for Endo despite Liverpool presently having a paucity of options could suggest that calls into agents and clubs for reinforcements could be going out.

In truth, Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille would not have likely lodged an offer for Endo unless they had an inkling it could be accepted or later negotiated. It’s seldom that bids are made for players unless there is a belief that clubs are willing to do business and/ or the player is open to the move.

Just take Sepp van den Berg, for example. The centre-back has admitted he wants be play regularly in 2024-25 after a fine loan spell at Mainz 05 and may not get that at Liverpool. PSV Eindhoven have made a move for van den Berg, although an initial approach has been turned down by the Reds as it hasn’t met their £20 million valuation.

Perhaps, then, Marseille have got wind of Liverpool making a move for an alternative No.6 who would be bona fide first choice. The French side may have felt that Liverpool may be willing to sell Endo if he’s going to be a deputy. A fee would top up their transfer budget and the Reds could still develop Stefan Bajcetic while Alexis Mac Allister is capable of operating in the position if required.