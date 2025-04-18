Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back on the bench for Liverpool as they could claim the Premier League title this weekend.

The Reds travel to Leicester City on Sunday with a chance to claim the silverware. They need Arsenal to lose at Ipswich Town and then a win for Arne Slot’s side at the King Power Stadium will see them crowned champions.

And Liverpool could have their vice-captain Alexander-Arnold back in the squad. The right-back has been absent for more than a month with an ankle injury. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season but Slot has remained tight-lipped about his future. That is despite Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both committing to new deals to keep them at Anfield until 2027. Alexander-Arnod

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “Trent is coming back from an injury, he trained with us yesterday and every time he plays with us and trains with us he shows his commitment.

“He has worked so hard to be back already now, and the moment he is on the pitch he shows me what a great football player he is and how much he is involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season.

“He has worked so hard during the whole season and now during his rehab to be back with the team again. The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, knows he is an incredible full-back, has been an incredible full-back for this football club and let’s see what the future brings.

“[He is] not [ready] to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might – might – be on the bench. But definitely not to start because he is out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is today probably his first session with the team.

“It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session. So he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because for Conor [Bradley], he has been out for a long time so for him to play 90 isn’t easy as well. So it would be nice if Trent is with us during the weekend, yes.”

Liverpool are also expected to welcome Darwin Nunez back to the squad. He was absent from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham United because of illness. As a result, Joe Gomez could be the only senior player who is unavailable. The versatile defender is battling back from a hamstring injury after having surgery in February.