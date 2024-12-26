Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield on December 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Liverpool earned a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Arne Slot praised the performances of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio in the victory over Leicester City.

However, he refused to give an update on the respective situations of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold after moving seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

The Reds earned a 3-1 win over the Foxes at Anfield. They had to battle from behind, with Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Salah - who bagged his 19th goal of the season - on target.

However, from 1 January, Salah can sign a pre-contract with an overseas club as well as captain Van Dijk and vice-skipper Alexander-Arnold. But Slot continued to remain tight-lipped on the triumvirate - as he has been since taking charge as Liverpool head coach.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Slot said: "We don't talk about contracts in public.It is not up to me to talk about those situations in public. Mo Salah had a good game, Virgil had a good game, Trent, especially in the second half was very good."