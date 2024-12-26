Arne Slot names Liverpool star who was 'very good' in the second half during Leicester City victory
Arne Slot praised the performances of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio in the victory over Leicester City.
However, he refused to give an update on the respective situations of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold after moving seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League.
The Reds earned a 3-1 win over the Foxes at Anfield. They had to battle from behind, with Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Salah - who bagged his 19th goal of the season - on target.
However, from 1 January, Salah can sign a pre-contract with an overseas club as well as captain Van Dijk and vice-skipper Alexander-Arnold. But Slot continued to remain tight-lipped on the triumvirate - as he has been since taking charge as Liverpool head coach.
Speaking to Amazon Prime, Slot said: "We don't talk about contracts in public.It is not up to me to talk about those situations in public. Mo Salah had a good game, Virgil had a good game, Trent, especially in the second half was very good."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.