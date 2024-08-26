Arne Slot offers injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Manchester United clash

Getty Images

Liverpool FC team news: The manager gave an update on the latest injury in his post-match press conference.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that Curtis Jones’ availability for their upcoming game with Manchester United is in doubt.

While the Reds enjoyed a second successive win at the start of the new Premier League season, one player was absent from the squad. Jones, 23, was included in the matchday squad for last weekend’s win over Ipswich Town but he failed to come off the bench.

He failed to feature again, this time against Brentford as he was ruled out with a minor injury - something which Slot was quizzed about in his post-match press conference especially with next week’s trip to Old Trafford in mind. "It’s going to be close.” He responded, when asked about his availability for next week’s game. “We have to wait and see. It is difficult to see how an injury evolves. He is not going to be out for a long time."

Jones featured in four of Liverpool’s five pre-season encounters and his style of play and attributes certainly fall in line with Slot’s philosophy - and it is likely that he will be a player who thrives in this new possession-heavy system. Yesterday’s game saw Liverpool complete 92% of their passes against Brentford, a figure that was their best passing accuracy in a Premier League game on record since 2003-04.

Last season saw Jones record a 91% pass accuracy - the highest of any midfield at the club last year but his heatmap showed his preference and natural ability to play on the left-side of central midfield which is a role currently locked down by one of the club’s most important players in Alexis Mac Allister. Therefore, he must wait his turn and chance to impress.

Previously, we’ve seen him play in the ‘number six’ role - even in pre-season - but Ryan Gravenberch has been entrusted in that position so far. Wataru Endo has been dropped from his role after making 44 appearances under Jurgen Klopp. And the Dutchman has gone from an average of 28 touches a game to 80 from last season to now - and those roles that have been pre-set in the first two games has resulted in Jones being relegated to a first alternative for Slot. And if he’s fit for United, he will start on the bench.