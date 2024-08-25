Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: Van Dijk was imperious in defence as Liverpool beat Brentford at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has broken his silence on his Liverpool contract situation, playing down fears of a potential exit.

The Liverpool skipper has been a key figure since joining the club from Southampton in 2018 and is one of the club’s most important players. However, concern has grown over time as the Dutchman has entered the final year of his deal, which has thrown the 33-year-old’s future into question.

Arne Slot’s comments

The same goes for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are also in the final year of their deals. Arne Slot even spoke on this topic in an interview with Sky Sports as recently as Friday, claiming it is up to the players whether they want to sign.

“It’s up to them if they want to sign. It’s up to the club and us if we give them a new contract.” He said. “The best thing for all of them is if you’re out of contract or not is to get the best performances possible.”

Van Dijk opens up on contract situation

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s win over Brentford, Van Dijk was quizzed by Jamie Redknapp as part of Sky Sport’s coverage of the game - and the defender gave a very positive response to the ongoing situation.

“I’m calm, I’m very calm.” He claimed, smiling as he spoke. “The thing is I want to play the best season I can, I want to be important and stay important for the club. And whatever happens next year, we’ll see. Everything happens for a reason that’s how I see it.

“And for now there’s been no changes in my situation and I’m very calm about it. There’s no reason for me to think about something else as I have a whole season to play still and hopefully it will be a successful one.”