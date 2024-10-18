Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds recommence the season after the international break at the top of the Premier League table - but face their stiffest challenge to date against the fourth-placed visitors. It’s the start of a tough run of domestic and European fixtures for Liverpool, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton (twice), RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen all to come.

Slot is prepared to be without No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker for those matches. The Brazil international suffered a hamstring injury in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before the break, The Reds head coach has confirmed that Alisson will be sidelined for the upcoming weeks so Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise in goal. Slot said: “Alisson is for sure not with us in the upcoming weeks. It’s a blow for him and for us. He did really well this season so well for this club for so many years. I’ve said many times Caoimh did really well for us in previous years and this season and we have a good replacement.”

Meanwhile, Slot also admitted that Liverpool have some new fitness issues for the Chelsea clash. Kostas Tsimikas had an issue while on international duty with Greece, while Wataru Endo missed Japan’s 1-1 draw against Australia because of illness. Alexis Mac Allister was also absent for Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Venezuela but was able to start in a 6-0 triumph over Bolivia.

“We have quite some issues of players coming back from the national teams and we can only judge that perfectly today. Today is the first time they are all training so let’s see where everyone is. Macca missed one game, Kostas missed the first game against England, Endo as well also sick. We will see.

Federico Chiesa missed the past two games because of illness. Harvey Elliott has been on the treatment table for the past month with a fractured foot. The attacking midfielder is back running on the grass but the Chelsea game is likely to come too soon.