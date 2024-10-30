Arne Slot names 'quality' Liverpool youngster who wasn't allowed to leave the club

Tyler Morton has been down the pecking order at Liverpool so far.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has heaped praise on ‘quality’ Tyler Morton as he awaits his next Liverpool chance.

The midfielder has found himself on the periphery of things at Anfield this campaign after spending the previous two seasons out on loan. Morton thrived at Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City and was linked with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool allowed Stefan Bajcetic to be loaned to Red Bull Salzburg, along with the likes of Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Lewis Koumas (Stoke) and Kaide Gordon (Norwich) while Bobby Clark was sold to Salzburg.

As a result, Morton, 21, was kept at Liverpool to provide cover. So far, he’s made just one brief substitute appearance which came in a 5 -1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Reds face Brighton in the next stage of the competition at the AMEX Stadium tonight. Morton will be hoping he can get an opportunity as he is held in high regard by Slot.

The Liverpool head coach said: “That is the balance we always try to find with our players, also with our very talented ones and sometimes that means you bring them on a loan – Stefan Bajcetic was a very good example to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then you hope to see that he plays a lot, and he already played a few games. And then it's very pleasing in this particular situation that he went to a very good manager as well with Pepijn Lijnders that knows this club.

“And for Ben Doak, it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?

“So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”