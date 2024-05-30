Arne Slot's best Feyenoord player makes transfer admission after being spotted in Liverpool away end
Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida has refused to commit his future to the club amid Liverpool links.
Geertruida was regarded as Arne Slot's best player at the Rotterdam outfit. Graduating through the club's academy, the 23-year-old had made a total of 198 appearances, scoring 23 goals. He played a key role as Feyenoord claimed the Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup this term.
But with Slot leaving De Kuip to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat, there has been speculation about players who could join the Dutchman at Anfield.
De Telegraaf reported that Geertruida 'would love' to make the move to the Reds and join Netherland team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch. What's more, the 23-year-old - who can operate as a right-back, centre-back and in midfield - was in the away stand for Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham United towards the end of the campaign.
Geertruida, who almost joined RB Leipzig last summer, may feel it is the right summer to move on from Feyenoord and further his career. He has a year left on his De Kuip deal and insists he's not driven by money. Yet after Feyenoord's 4-0 win over Excelsior on the final day, he couldn't commit his future.
"What I do want to say is that it is nonsense that I would have asked a lot of money to sign,” Geertruida said via Voetbal Primeur.
“There is no longer any talk about [a] contract extension. Those kinds of things are then thrown into the media and that is irritating, because it is not correct. I cannot yet say whether this was my last match for Feyenoord.”
