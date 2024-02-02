Arsenal boss reveals injury blow as £45m star is not available for Liverpool clash

Arsenal had been linked with a move for Moise Kean. (Image: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that key man Thomas Partey will not be available for the visit of Liverpool after 'suffering a setback' in his recovery.

Arsenal have bounced back after a difficult spell with wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest but they were beaten by Jurgen Klopp's side at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup on January 7. This meeting should prove to be different given the form of both sides.

Liverpool have a strong squad available but Mohamed Salah is unlikely to feature due to the injury suffered the African Cup of Nations. Klopp announced a potential blow, however, as Darwin Nunez might not be available due to a foot issue. X-rays showed that there was no serious issue but now there's a doubt over when he'll be available.

The midfielder has been out of action for a long time; Arteta called him 'a real miss' as a hamstring injury which has plagued him and kept him out since late-October. He's managed just five appearances in all competitions so far and he will miss another here.

If Partey had been fit, perhaps Arsenal wouldn't have experienced the form that plagued them over the winter period. After all, he was key in Arsenal's push for the title last season as he made 28 starts. Arteta confirmed he has suffered a setback in his recovery and it means that a midfield three of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be joined by one of Kai Havertz, Jorginho or Emile Smith-Rowe but the German is the likely candidate to start.

Already out of action is the likes of versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is away with Japan at the Asian Cup, Fabio Viera is out with a groin injury and Jurrien Timber who is still recovering from a serious injury. But Mohamed Elneny should return to the squad after his international exploits with Egypt.