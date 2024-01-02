Liverpool will look to add to Arsenal's frustrations when they face off in the FA Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool kicked off their new year in perfect fashion with a strong win over Newcastle United at Anfield. Thanks to their 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, the Reds are three points clear at the top of the table with just one loss recorded all season.

Next on the calendar is their meeting with title rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup. The two sides will lock horns on Sunday in the third round of the competition at the Emirates. Liverpool will certainly be feeling confident in edging out the Gunners as they look to continue their run of form.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal — who were dealt back-to-back defeats by West Ham and Fulham at the end of December — could be about to make a big decision now the January transfer window is open. Mikel Arteta is facing defensive concerns following Oleksandr Zinchenko's latest injury worry.

The 27-year-old was ruled out of their most recent clash against Fulham after suffering a 'slight calf issue'. No return date has been specified yet, meaning as it stands, Arsenal are without a natural left-back heading into their clash with Liverpool.

According to The Express, Arteta and co could decide to recall Kieran Tierney from his loan spell with Real Sociedad this month. The Scotland international struggled for regular game time in North London last season and went out on loan to get things back on track.

However, Arsenal could be calling upon him to plug the big gap on the left side of their defence, especially after stand-in options Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu were unable to make much of an impact against Fulham.

Advertisement

Advertisement