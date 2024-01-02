Alan Shearer gives blunt two-word opinion on Liverpool star's controversial moment in win over Newcastle
The former Newcastle United forward didn't hold back in his opinion on the Liverpool forward.
Alan Shearer did not hold back in his opinion of Diogo Jota's penalty incident during Liverpool's win over Newcastle United.
Jurgen Klopp's side dominated at Anfield by earning a 4-2 victory to see them extend their lead at the top of the table to three points after goals from Mohamed Salah (x2) Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo saw off Eddie Howe's side. Liverpool were by far the better side as they managed 34 shots and 62% possession and it was another statement victory to make it three wins in five.
Alexander Isak briefly put the visitors level and Sven Botman added some doubt late on but the game was settled when Salah converted his 18th goal of the season from the spot after Jota was brought down by Martin Dubravka - but that penalty incident was seen as highly controversial.
Having been set through brilliantly by Alexis Mac Allister, who returned to the side after a few weeks as a late substitute, Jota rounded the keeper and had the goal at his mercy but he then fell to the ground with replays showing very minimal contact, which Anthony Taylor deemed to be enough for a spot-kick. It saw the former Arsenal forward Ian Wright post 'Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all!' on X which was seen by over eight million people.
It then led Shearer to make his comment in response, as he wrote an expletive followed by 'embarrassing' as the former Newcastle forward failed to hide his allegiances.
The Newcastle keeper gave his honest opinion on the incident after the game saying: “I tried to pull my arms and not catch him. I felt the contact but I don't know what else I should do. In the end it was a penalty so there's no point in arguing with them.” After it was all said and done, Liverpool were still already in the lead at that point and it made little difference to the overall outcome given how dominant the home side were.
What people should really be focusing on is the quality of the through ball from Mac Allister, who turned sharply to get away from a couple of Newcastle players before firing a powerful, low-driven through ball through the heart of the final two defenders on the halfway line in what was a an incisive pass less than 10 minutes in his return after nearly a month out of action.