The latest Arsenal team news ahead of Liverpool.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this evening.

A win for the Reds at the Emirates Stadium will see them move within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a victory for Arsenal will cement their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Gunners have finally found an identity under Mikel Arteta and beat Leicester 2-0 at the weekend.

Arsenal team news

The north London outfit are looking fairly healthy when it comes to availability.

The solitary member of the Arsenal squad who may not feature is Tomiyasu.

The Japan international hasn't featured for almost two months due to calf issues.

His last outing came in Liverpool's 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg defeat of Arsenal on 20 January.

On Tomiyasu, who has made 17 appearances this season, Arteta said: "Tomi is the only one that's still there in contention [to miss the game].

"We have been trying to push him, but with the handbrake a little bit because we need to be careful as we don’t want to get another injury with him.

"We don’t know [if tomorrow is too soon]. Let’s see how he trains today."

Martinelli likely to start

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe returned from isolating after testing positive from Covid-19 off the bench against Leicester.

The England under-21 international is now in contention to start.

Smith Rowe is pushing for a starting spot, although Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to be the player who is sacrificed if that it the case.

The Brazilian has recorded five goals and four assists in 25 games this campaign for Arsenal and has earned huge praise from Klopp in the past.