Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring an added-time winner over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League clash. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Thierry Henry has explained how Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez has built a strong partnership following their win over Nottingham Forest.

The South American duo combined for a late winner at the weekend, ensuring Jurgen Klopp's side remained top of the Premier League table ahead of their title rivals. An incisive cross from Mac Allister completely opened up the Forest defence and Nunez's movement and anticipation was an apt example of the blossoming connection between the two stars.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given that Nunez struggled to adapt to England last season and had issues with the language barrier, the addition of Mac Allister this season has been a blessing for him. There's a strong connection on and off-the-pitch which is characterised by their yerba mate tea celebration which the duo are often seen doing. They last combined for a goal back in September, as a floated through ball was expertly volleyed home by Nunez during a 3-1 win against West Ham but it took them another five and a half months to connect directly again.

Henry complimented both players for their roles in the goal, but he broke down exactly how the Uruguayan managed to break free into space in what was a brilliant explanation. "First and foremost, the one thing he [Nunez] does ever so well is that he goes back into an onside position straight away," the Frenchman said on Monday Night Football. "He puts his body into a position of, 'I am going to have an opportunity to score'. Because why? Mac Allister has told you he is going to cross the ball because he looked, it’s not telepathic, he looked while he was turning.

"The [Forest] centre-backs, those two guys are still stepping forward at that moment, you can’t step forward when someone is about to cross it, you need to be on your standing leg to make sure you can jump as high as possible and clear the ball, but they cannot jump high and clear that ball.