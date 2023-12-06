'Unplayable' - Arsenal midfielder lists Liverpool player as the best in the Premier League
The Arsenal midfielder believes the Liverpool star is even better than Kevin De Bruyne.
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has claimed that Mohamed Salah has been his toughest opponent and that he is the best player in the Premier League.
Salah, 31, has been one of the standout players in the league since his debut campaign in the 2017//18 season as he scored 44 times in his first year in England. Ever since then he's maintained his brilliant form and he is one goal away from his 200th for the club.
Jorginho and Salah have both faced off plenty of times since the Italian joined Chelsea in 2018 with both facing off in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Super Cup finals with Liverpool winning all three.
The Italy international was speaking to The Athletic Football Podcast when he was asked to name his best opponent during his time in the English top flight, ultimately plumping for Mo Salah after considerable thought.
Jorginho declared: “Kevin de Bruyne is ridiculous, but I think Salah in that period, he was another level. I think, yeah, I would put Salah first.”
When podcast host Ayo Akinwolere referenced the 2018/19 campaign in which Liverpool’s number 11 was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, the Arsenal midfielder replied: “Unbelievable. You could not stop him. He was so strong, so powerful, so fast and his mentality…However he would shoot, if you touched the ball it would go in. For me, that season he had was unbelievable.”
Salah is among the elite group in Europe, never mind the Premier League, but he stands out alongside De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as the very best in the world's most watched league. He's won 12 PFA player of the month awards, three golden boots and has made the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions.
As it stands, he has 13 goals and seven assists in 20 games in all competitions and is on course for another season where he contributes an incredibly high number of goals and assists. That bodes extremely well for Klopp and Liverpool who could be fired to trophy glory as a result of the Egyptian's sensational form.