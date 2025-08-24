Arsenal and Liverpool meet at Anfield next weekend | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have completed a major signing ahead of their clash with Liverpool next weekend but have a few injury concerns to deal with

Liverpool play host to Arsenal next weekend in what could be a huge game in determining where the Premier League title ends up come the end of the campaign.

The Reds finished above the Gunners last term to clinch the title in Arne Slot’s first campaign at the club. Mikel Arteta’s side have started their season out with two wins from two after beating Manchester United 1-0 on the opening weekend and recording a 5-0 win over newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday night.

Liverpool opened their season with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth and they make the trip to Newcastle United on Monday night hoping to make it two wins from two.

After their clash with Newcastle, they take on Arsenal at Anfield. While it will only be the third game of the season for both clubs, it could prove to be a huge game come the end of the campaign with both clubs expected to be involved in the title battle.

Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze ahead of Liverpool clash

On Saturday, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The England international had looked to be joining Tottenham Hotspur but the Gunners made a late move to secure the deal.

He was not registered in time to play against Leeds but is now in line to make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal Mikel Arteta said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

Eberechi Eze signed amid injury concern to Kai Havertz

Eze has joined Arsenal amid an injury concern to striker Kai Havertz. Arteta said on Friday: "[Havertz] has got an injury, we don’t really know the extent of it. I think we need a bit more time and more tests. I think after that we’ll have more clarity about next steps.

"I don’t want to speak about the specifics. He’s not fit, we need to explore that issue a bit further and then decide what we’re going to do. He cannot play tomorrow. I would love to have him fresh and available and bringing what he brings to the team. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be possible.

"Mentally he’s in a good place because he’s a strong boy, very committed. He had an incredible recovery from the hamstring surgery, he never had an injury before so it was the first experience.

"Now he has a setback, we’ll see how bad it is but he will deal with it in the best possible way. Hopefully we’re going to have him soon."

Havertz missed the 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield in May due to an injury he picked up during the March international break. He has played in nine games against Liverpool. His only goal against the Reds came for Chelsea, as the Reds drew 1-1 with the Blues in August 2021.