A £30m arrival at Arsenal in August 2021, following a successful loan spell.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sent both Liverpool and Manchester City a title message after his side demolished West Ham United at the weekend.

There were wins for all three title-chasing sides but Arsenal's 6-0 win over David Moyes side was the most impressive as they followed up on their win over Jurgen Klopp's side with a consolidating victory at the London Stadium. The two sides sit two points behind Liverpool but City do have a game in hand which, if they win, would see them ascend to the top of the table once again.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool battled past a spirited Burnley side thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as City overcame Everton thanks to an Erling Haaland double. Odegaard, who responded to claims that his side had over celebrated following the Liverpool win, gave a measured response following the weekend win. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal and Norway captain said: "We are focusing on ourselves and what we do every day.

"We do not care too much about the other teams, we focus on ourselves and we keep working hard. It was a good win and we move on." He then added: "A brilliant performance. From start to end we dominated and controlled everything. Today, we were really sharp in front of goal. I'm proud of the team. Coming from a big game [against Liverpool] and a big win and backing it up with a great performance."

Odegaard has been in incredible form and after the weekend's action, he became the first player in Europe to create 50 open-play chances. And he is certainly one of the biggest threats to Liverpool's chances of success in the league.