Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: Arne Slot makes three changes as Bukayo Saka decision made

Liverpool team to face Arsenal confirmed.

Arne Slot makes three changes for Liverpool’s seismic Premier League showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Andy Robertson returns at left-back in the place of Kostas Tsimikas after the 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Curtis Jones, man of the match in last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Chelsea, also comes back in. Jones was rested against Leipzig but comes back into the XI with Dominik Szoboszlai dropped to the bench. In attack, Cody Gakpo, who has started the previous two games, makes way for Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Buyako Saka is fit enough to start for Arsenal. The winger has missed the Gunners’ previous two games with a hamstring injury but has passed a late fitness test. Jurrien Timber also makes Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up after injury. With William Saliba suspended, it appears that Thomas Partey will operate on the right-hand side of defence.

Arsenal: Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton

