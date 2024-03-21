Atalanta midfielder hints at Liverpool move with 'Premier League' comments

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt an injury blow

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners has been one of the club's most consistent figures across the past few years and he has been speaking about a potential move to the Premier League in a recent interview.

Koopmeiners, 26, has netted 12 goals this season and has become a fully-fledged Dutch international with 20 caps to his name. Naturally, an attacking midfielder, he was previously linked with a move by TeamTalk, and the reported figures for a deal sit around €60m (£51.3m). Interestingly, Liverpool come up against their reported target in the quarter-final of the Europa League which will give fans a chance to see him up close.

"Last year there was concrete interest from Napoli. However, in the end the two clubs did not find an agreement. I told Atalanta that in the coming summer I want to move," Koopmeiners told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "But something really interesting must present itself to leave Bergamo. My fiancée and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there… I hope options present themselves so I can think about it."

His deal expires in 2027 but Koopmeiners is also aware of the interest Juventus and other clubs, and he hopes that he can get his side a good fee when he does leave. "I hope Atalanta gets a good fee for me because I had a wonderful time in Bergamo,’ he added. "I would be lying if I said i didn’t hear the news about the interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs have shown to me."