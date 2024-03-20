John Barnes believes Liverpool would be a far better destination for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi than Manchester United.

Guehi, 23, has racked up near to 100 appearances in the Premier League since departing Chelsea and has established himself as one of the best U23 centre-backs in the Premier League. He had found himself as a regular feature in the England squad having made nine appearances but he missed out in the latest selection as Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa got the nod instead.

Nevertheless, his all-round quality is clear to see and Liverpool were linked with him as recently as February. However, Chelsea are said to have a sell-on-clause and the ability to match any offer that is sent to Palace. With Joel Matip set to depart and a new sporting director in Richard Hughes, plus a new manager to come, a new centre-back may be brought in and Guehi is a sound option.

Speaking to mybettingsites, Barnes claimed that Liverpool would be a fantastic club to join for the Palace defender, should a move to materialise this summer. “He’s in the England squad, he’s 23 and the captain of Crystal Palace and I think he could play for a club that’s better and higher than Palace.

“Palace are a decent, mid table Premier League club so if he can go to one of the top five or six that would be a good move for him. If you look at the profiles and the ages of the Liverpool defence, I think Liverpool would be a fantastic club for him.”