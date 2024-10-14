Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Republic of Ireland suffered a 2-0 loss to Greece with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher featuring in goal.

Caoimhin Kelleher got more minutes under his belt during the international break as he prepares for a sustained spell in the Liverpool starting line-up.

With No.1 Alisson Becker suffering a hamstring injury and being ruled out for around six weeks, Kelleher will take up the mantle when the Reds’ campaign recommences against Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

And the 25-year-old got valuable game-time for the Republic of Ireland ahead of the clash against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea. After a 2-1 win over Finland in the Nations League, Kelleher featured in another full game. Eire suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Greece in Athens - with Kelleher having mixed fortunes.

The visitors were put under marked pressure in the first half, although the Liverpool man made a string of saves to keep the score level before he was eventually beaten by Anastasios Bakasetas’ deflected effort in the 48th minute. But in stoppage-time, with the game already beyond the Republic’s reach, Kelleher gifted Greece a second when he gave possession to Petros Mantalos, who finished with ease.

The defeat leaves the Republic third in Nations League B2 on three points after four matches. Overall, the Irish media were highly impressed by Kelleher’s performance, although his match rating dropped because of his late gaffe.

The Irish Mirror delivered Kelleher a 7/10 score and said: “The Liverpool goalkeeper kept Ireland in the game in the first half and could do nothing about the opener - but loses a mark with his error that gifted Greece their second.”

The Irish Examiner gave Kelleher the same rating and commented: “Made three really good saves in the first half but there was nothing he could do about the deflected opening goal and he was too careless in giving away possession for the second - although the game was gone by that point”

Meanwhile, balls.ie handed Kelleher a 6.5. The website said: “Made a superb point-blank save to deny Matsouras early on. He followed that up with an even better double save ten minutes later. Kelleher was outstanding in the first half, responsible in no small part for keeping Greece scoreless despite the immense pressure being piled on the Irish goal.

“He was reliable throughout, which made his late error all the more baffling. His rating takes a significant hit purely for gifting Greece their second on the night but he was outstanding for the majority of the game.”

Finally, the Irish Independent was harsher by handing Kelleher 6/10 and commented: “Stood up to the test well in the early stages with his goal under siege. Was beaten by a cruel deflection for the first goal but was culpable for the demoralising second when he tried to play a pass that wasn’t on.”