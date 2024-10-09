Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is struggling for regular minutes during his Wigan Athletic loan spell.

He signed for Liverpool in the same summer as Darwin Nunez. But unlike the Uruguay international, a divisive figure who is debated persistently, Calvin Ramsay has become somewhat of a forgotten man.

Ramsay arrived at Anfield in June 2022 against the backdrop of a fantastic season at Aberdeen. The right-back made a total of 33 appearances, scoring one goal and was named SFWA Young Player of the Year. His performances had impressed Liverpool’s recruitment staff, as well as Jurgen Klopp - with the club splashing out a fee that could reach £6 million.

Yet a back issue discovered during his medical was followed by a serious knee injury that required surgery, limiting Ramsay to just two appearances in his maiden campaign. And in the 2023-24 season, he also struggled during respective loan spells at Championship side Preston and League One outfit Bolton Wanderers as he played only six times in total.

Given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s insurmountable position, the emergence of Conor Bradley and the ever-reliable Joe Gomez being able to cover on the right-hand side of defence, it was scarcely a surprise Ramsay was loaned out again for 2024-25 to Wigan Athletic. Aged 21, Liverpool had not given up on the one-cap Scotland international following the burgeoning potential he displayed during his Aberdeen days. Even Klopp reminded him of the belief the Reds have in him given they handed him a long-term contract upon signing.

But so far this season, Ramsay has again found himself on the periphery of things. In fairness, he’s featured more prominently than in his previous two spells away from Merseyside, and made six outings to date. Yet only two have been League One starts and he was omitted from the Latics’ squad for a 0-0 draw at Stockport County. That’s a contrast to his fellow Liverpool team-mate Luke Chambers, also on loan at Wigan, who has been a regular and started all nine of his third-tier appearances.

Shaun Maloney is the man in charge at the Brick Community Stadium. And speaking to the Wigan Post, he admitted that he is a big fan of Ramsay but getting him to understand Wigan’s way of playing has been the challenge so far.

"Calvin's still finding his feet here," said manager Maloney. "I really like him as a player, and the biggest thing - and I've spoken to him a lot about this - is understanding what I need from him in that position. He's found that hard, and that's not his fault, it's my fault. I need to find a better way of making him understand what we're doing here.”

In addition, the form of a Liverpool legend’s son has also made it difficult for Ramsay. James Carragher, whose dad Jamie is one of the greatest players in Reds history, is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, having made impressive progress during a loan at Inverness last term. Maloney regards Carragher jnr as undroppable.

“I've been really pleased with Carra's development,” the Latics supremo said. “I'd love to take all the credit for it, but the boy came back for the first day of pre-season with the right personality and attitude.

"Physically, you could see he'd worked really hard, and it just became impossible to leave him out. Obviously he's not a natural right-back, although he did play there in the under-18s, but he's so competitive.

"He's doing well, but my advice to him would be 'don't drop your levels'. Because Calvin Ramsay's fighting hard for that position as well, and he's a talent. But I'm really pleased with Carra - really pleased with him."