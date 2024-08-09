Barcelona legend Xavi has said Liverpool are trying to sign an 'extraordinary' player

Former Barcelona boss Xavi. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi is being targeted by Liverpool in a potential £51 million deal.

Kopites have had to be patient for Liverpool’s transfer business to finally kick into gear.

And after sporting director Richard Hughes predicted it would be August when the Reds become active, they were not empty words. Indeed, Arne Slot appears to be closing in on his first signing since taking the Anfield hot seat.

Slot is in agreement with a plethora of fans that a new defensive midfielder is required. Wataru Endo is the only senior out-and-out option in the current squad and aged 31, another player capable of screening the defence is required.

Slot is also believed to want someone with ball-playing prowess rather than a police enforcer in his engine room. As a result, Martin Zubimendi has been identified. Liverpool are keen to sign the Real Sociedad man, who has a release clause of £51 million that can be triggered.

Zubimendi recorded four goals in 45 appearances for Sociedad last season, which earned him a spot in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad. Many will remember him replacing the injured Rodri at half-time in the final against England - and seamlessly slotted in to fill the void of the Manchester City star. Zubimendi was top-class as Spain earned a 2-1 victory.

The 25-year-old may be lesser known to some of the midfielders Liverpool have targeted in recent years. Of course, last summer they lost out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea while Alexis Mac Allister was recruited from Brighton. However, Zubimendi is highly regarded in the footballing world. He has been linked with Manchester United this summer, while Arsenal have previously been admirers.

Barcelona have also reportedly had the Basque native on their radar in the past. And at the end of last season, Zubimendi garnered significant praise from legendary midfielder and then-Nou Camp boss Xavi.

“I like all of Real Sociedad,” Xavi said via Mundo Deportivo. “They mirror a bit our style of play. Zubimendi is an extraordinary defensive midfielder, he understands the model we like at Barça, he dominates with and without the ball.

That was a marked compliment from one of the greatest midfielders to have ever graced the game. Zubimendi has travelled with the Sociedad squad for their final pre-season friendly of the summer when they play Union Berlin, which suggests there is still some work to be done. But if Liverpool can get the deal over the line, it will be one that plenty of clubs will sit up and take note of.