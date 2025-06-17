AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is closing in on a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The father of Milos Kerkez has claimed that his son’s transfer to Liverpool is ‘basically a done deal’.

The Reds are in pursuit of the AFC Bournemouth left-back, who has been identified as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. Kerkez started every Premier League fixture during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and recording six assists as the Cherries finished ninth with a club-record points tally of 56.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to Anfield. Liverpool are now accelerating their move and are in negotiations with Bournemouth, who value Kerkez at around £45 million.

What’s been said

Kerkez and his father appeared on Serbian Youtube channel Super Indirektno kod Popa i Milana. And having joined Bournemouth when current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was in his south-coast role, they’re now keen to reunite at the Premier League champions.

“It’s only Liverpool for us and we’re not going anywhere else and we won’t talk to other clubs,” Kerkez’s father said. “Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details, but it’s basically a done deal. We made that decision. Richard Hughes signed Milos for Bournemouth, and that’s a man who keeps his promises, and if he said to us ‘we’re going to India’ we’ll go to him to India.”

Bournemouth have already signed Kerkez’s replacement after announcing the arrival of Adrien Truffert from French side Rennes in a deal worth around £15 million.

Kerkez was asked about his future earlier this summer but was tight-lipped about the speculation. Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV, he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

Kerkez’s impending arrival has shrouded Robertson’s Liverpool future in doubt. The Scotland international has been first choice left-back since his arrival from Hull City for £8 million in 2017. During his time on Merseyside, he has won eight major trophies, including the Champions League and two Premier League crowns. At his peak. he was refarded as one of the best players in the world in his position.

However, Robertson is now aged 31 and is about to enter the final year of his contract and has emerged as a summer target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on his future last week, Robertson said: "We’ve had good discussions, me and the club. But what the future holds I’m not sure. All I know is I fly off on holiday and I need a rest after a long season. And then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done and I’m not going to start now. I know the position I’m in, I’ve only got a year left and a lot is getting said but my pure focus is focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks.”