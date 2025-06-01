AFC Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez is on Liverpool’s radar in the summer transfer window.

Milos Kerkez has insisted that he is not being distracted by rumours surrounding his future amid Liverpool’s interest.

The left-back is on the Reds’ radar in what could be a busy summer. Despite comfortably winning the Premier League title, Arne Slot is aiming to strengthen his squad so that Liverpool can defend their crown next season. Jeremie Frimpong has already signed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Florian Wirtz is also edging towards a switch after a club-record £109 million bid.

It has been widely concurred among supporters that the left-hand side of defence is an area that could be strengthened. Andy Robertson has been a magnificent servant since his arrival at Anfield in 2017. The Scotland international has been key to Liverpool claiming eight major trophies, including the Champions League and now two English top-flight gongs.

But Robertson is now aged 31 and a successor is required, while Kostas Tsimikas has rarely threatened to become first choice during his five years on Merseyside. Kerkez enjoyed a splendid 2024-25 campaign for AFC Bournemouth, as he scored two goals and recorded six assists. The Cherries finished ninth with a club-record points tally of 56.

Kerkez speaks out on Liverpool transfer rumours

There have been suggestions that Kerkez has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and Bournemouth value him at around £45 million. But the 21-year-old is adamant that the rumours will not inflate his ego.

Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV (via Nemzeti Sport), he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

Szoboszlai relationship

During the upcoming international round of fixtures, Kerkez will represent Hungary as they face Sweden and Azerbaijan in friendlies. He will play alongside Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is the captain of the national team, and the pair are close friends. That could be another potential reason to lure Kerkez to Anfield.

On his relationship with Szoboszlai, Kerkez said: “We met when I first joined the national team and we spoke German because I didn't dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me. From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day, we talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone. When you call him, he answers and doesn't put his mobile on silent.

“I think good times are ahead for the national team. We've had good times and bad times, football is just like that. I think the difference now was that there was less hunger for success in the players, including me. Everyone has to do everything for the national team jersey.

“This is an important thing that the coach tells us, and we have to adhere to it. We learned a lot in the matches against the Turks: if you're not hungry for success, if you're not ready and don't go on the field with the right feelings, then this is what happens.”